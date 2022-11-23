The US Dollar suffered another setback on Tuesday, with the EUR/USD pair surging to an intraday high of 1.0383 early in the American session. The Greenback initially fell on better risk perception as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar on the loose amid Fed ready to pivot - November 23, 2022
- Protein Industries commits USD 15.3 million towards plant-based foods from seaweed - November 23, 2022
- EUR/USD breaks above 1.0350 on US data, attention turns to FOMC minutes - November 23, 2022