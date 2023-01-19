EUR/USD hit 1.0837 with her words, although it is currently retreating amid broad safety demand. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, stock markets remain on the back foot, extending their Wednesday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar strengthens on risk aversion - January 19, 2023
- Cash Dollar Sell Rate 40.5772 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 39.9707 UAH/USD On Thursday - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD may test the topside on soft US data – SocGen - January 19, 2023