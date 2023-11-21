The EUR/USD pair seesaws around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement 1.1275/1.0447 decline at 1.0959. It peaked a few pips above the level for the day, but EUR/USD can still not clear the static resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar under persistent pressure ahead of FOMC Minutes - November 21, 2023
- EUR/USD: Gradually heading towards 1.1065/1.1080 – SocGen - November 21, 2023
- EUR/USD: A correction is a risk – SocGen - November 21, 2023