Busy macroeconomic in the US with plenty of first-tier data this week. EU’s growth still slowing at the beginning of Q4, non-event ECB. EUR/USD long-term upward correction complete, ready to resume …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US growth, employment, and Fed updates - October 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: squeezed by 100– and 200-hour SMAs - October 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Under Pressure Following ECB - October 25, 2019