The media called Joe Biden winner, US President Donald Trump giving a fight. Major economies have a much lighter macroeconomic calendar this week. EUR/USD is overbought and may correct lower, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US presidential election developments to keep supporting high yielders - November 8, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish potential intact, 103.07 key support - November 8, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro is likely to remain relatively restrained – Wells Fargo - November 8, 2020