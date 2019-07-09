The Euro initially tried to rally during the day on Monday, but then broke down towards the 1.2 level underneath. There is a significant amount of support just below as shown by the blue circle, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Volatility Expected - July 9, 2019
- The UK Leadership Race and FED Chair Powell Put the GBP and USD in Focus - July 8, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: 61.8% Fib support breached - July 8, 2019