EUR/USD Forecast: Wait-and-see ahead of central banks, GDP

GBP/USD has risen to above 1.24, off the peal but higher on the day. UK PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline. The …
