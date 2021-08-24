EUR/USD Forecast: Wait-and-see mode continues

EUR/USD holds on to its recent gains but further advances seem unlikely. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1764, a fresh weekly high, but kept trading within familiar levels and ended the day in the 1.1750 …
