EUR/USD is confined within familiar levels as investors await central banks’ announcements. The EUR/USD pair trimmed most of its intraday losses and trades just below the 1.1300 level heading into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Wait-and-see mode heading into central banks’ announcements - December 13, 2021
- USD/TRY back under 14.00 after nearly hitting 15.00 as S&P downgrade, looming expected CBRT cut sparks volatility - December 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Annual Forecast: Policymakers will continue to chase inflation and King Dollar will make the best out of it - December 13, 2021