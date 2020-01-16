The US Producer Price Index came in below expected, maintaining the greenback under pressure. EUR/USD neutral-to-bullish in the short-term could run above 1.1180. The EUR/USD pair has advanced to a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Waiting for details on phase one of the trade deal - January 15, 2020
- EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs above 1.1160 - January 15, 2020
- EUR/GBP: Upside risks on a 1 to 3 month view – Rabobank - January 15, 2020