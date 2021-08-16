EUR/USD Forecast: Weaker in range, support at 1.1750

EUR/USD eases from around 1.1800 and could extend its decline once below 1.1750. The greenback is up at the beginning of the week amid a souring market’s mood. Following the release of poor US …
