EUR/USD has been holding onto Fed-related gains and ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls. Mixed euro-zone data greets incoming ECB President Lagarde. Friday’s four-hour chart is bullish for the currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Well-positioned to resume the rally ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls - November 1, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looking to continue the consolidation - November 1, 2019
- EUR/USD forecast: Bulls eyeing a move beyond 1.1200 handle, focus on US jobs report - November 1, 2019