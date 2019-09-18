The Federal Reserve is set to determine EUR/USD next significant move. A rate cut is on the cards, but Chair Powell may balance it with optimism. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Will the Fed surprise by holding its fire? The wait is almost over - September 18, 2019
- EUR/USD Downtrend Held as Fed Sunk the US Dollar in Repo Operation - September 18, 2019
- EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1070, looks to data, FOMC - September 18, 2019