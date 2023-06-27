EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.0950 following ECB President Christine Lagarde’s hawkish rhetoric at the ECB Forum. The US Dollar struggles to find demand in the risk-positive market environment, helping the pair continue to stretch higher ahead of US data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Forecasts downgraded to 1.08 by end-2023 and 1.05 by end-2024 – ABN Amro - June 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next stop at 1.1000 - June 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Resurgent optimism provides a boost, 1.1000 at sight - June 27, 2023