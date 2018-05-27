Previous analysis updated – price has continued to trade down but the overall outlook calling for a substantial rally remains unchanged. Pattern – while the move down off the high has been steep it has also done absolutely zero damage to the uptrend.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR USD Forex Analysis - May 27, 2018
- Maine elver catch surpasses USD 21 million - May 26, 2018
- Trading Lesson: What I’m Trading and Why. IPOs, Cryptos, Euro/USD - May 26, 2018