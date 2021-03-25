New 4-month low prices. Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signals produced a losing long trade from the bullish hourly doji candlestick which rejected the support level identified at 1.1914. Short entry …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Price Channel - March 25, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF bounce short-lived, renewed coronavirus jitters keep bias lower - March 25, 2021
- USD/JPY to march forward as strong US economic recovery underpins the dollar - March 25, 2021