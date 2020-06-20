There is nothing of high importance scheduled today regarding either the EUR or the USD. Want to get in-depth lessons and instructional videos from Forex trading experts? Register for free at FX …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Wedge Pattern - June 20, 2020
- EUR/USD: Below 1.12 awaits the downtrend support line at 1.1175 - June 19, 2020
- NZD/USD retreats to 0.6400 and approaches two-week lows at 0.6375 - June 19, 2020