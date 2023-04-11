Sell the eur/usd pair and set a take-profit at 1.0780. Add a stop-loss at 1.0900. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 1.0890 and a take-profit at 1.0980. Add a stop-loss at 1.0800. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Breaking This Support Changes Th - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bears Prevail Ahead Of US CPI, Bank Ea - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD prints fresh daily highs, but remains limited below 1.0930 - April 11, 2023