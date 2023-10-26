Timeline: 1-2 days. Bearish view Set a sell-stop at 1.0550 and a take-profit at 1.0500. Add a stop-loss at 1.0650. The EUR/USD exchange rate continued its downward trend ahead of the upcoming European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Faces Ongoing Challenges - October 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Brace For Volatility Ahead Of ECB, US - October 26, 2023
- British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance - October 26, 2023