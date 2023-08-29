Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0700. Add a stop-loss at 1.0850. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 1.0825 and a take-profit at 1.0915. Add a stop-loss at 1.0725. The …
