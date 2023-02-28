Sell the eur/usd pair and set a take-profit at 1.0535. Add a stop-loss at 1.0670. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 1.0645 and a take-profit at 1.0730. Add a stop-loss at 1.0550. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Euro Recovery Still At Risk - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls remain in play while above 1.0580 and eye 1.0700 - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Life is difficult for Euro bulls – SocGen - February 28, 2023