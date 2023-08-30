Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1000. Add a stop-loss at 1.0800. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bearish view Set a sell-stop at 1.0835 and a take-profit at 10765. Add a stop-loss at 1.0950. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Retreats From Selling Operations - August 30, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forex Signal: Ichimoku Cloud Points To More Upside - August 30, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Rate Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Key Support Ahead Of Data Releases - August 30, 2023