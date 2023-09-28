Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.0450. Add a stop-loss at 1.0640. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 1.0550 and a take-profit at 1.0600. Add a stop-loss at 1.0450. The …
