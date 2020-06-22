There is nothing of high importance scheduled today regarding either the EUR or the USD. Want to get in-depth lessons and instructional videos from Forex trading experts? Register for free at FX …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Retracing Within Bearish Wedge Pattern - June 22, 2020
- EUR/USD struggling not to fall below 1.12 handle - June 22, 2020
- EUR/USD: Correction towards the uptrend line at 1.1152 – Commerzbank - June 22, 2020