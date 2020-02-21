Concerning the EUR, there will be a release of German ZEW Economic Sentiment data at 10am London time. There is nothing of high importance due today regarding the USD.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Still Bearish - February 20, 2020
- Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP Charts - February 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Holding Near Multi-Month Lows Just Above The 1.0770 Support Level - February 20, 2020