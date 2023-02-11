(MENAFN- Daily Forex) my eur/usd signal yesterday was not triggered, as the bullish price action took place below the support level which I had identified at $1.0766.Today’s EUR/USD Signals Risk 0.75% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bullish Bounce At 50-Day SMA - February 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Tries To Break Out - February 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Consolidates Ahead Of German Inflation - February 11, 2023