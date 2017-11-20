Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 1.1724 or 1.1685. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal - November 20, 2017
- EUR/USD: Angela Merkel Fails To Form A New Coalition Government In Germany - November 20, 2017
- VW and its partner to invest USD 12 billion plan for electric cars in China - November 20, 2017