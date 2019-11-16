On Friday, the EUR/USD settled at 1.1052, up 0.0031 or +0.28%. Despite the price surge, some traders remained cautious over the two economic powerhouses reaching a trade deal at this time. This may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Could See 2 to 3 Session Rally into 1.1083 to 1.1104 - November 15, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro corrects early November decline, ends the week above 1.1050 level - November 15, 2019
- Euro Outlook: EUR/USD May Rise with Euro Stoxx 50, DAX Index - November 15, 2019