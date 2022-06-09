The ECB is widely expected to announce an end to its asset purchase program at its meeting, setting the stage to begin the tightening cycle in July.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – ECB Rate Hike May Be Priced In, Putting Risk to Downside - June 8, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.0700 inside bull flag, RSI divergence, ECB in focus - June 8, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears are stalling bullish advances at key resistance, 50% mean reversion eyed - June 8, 2022