The Euro finished on a strong note on Friday, driven higher by a weaker U.S. Dollar. Investors are also optimistic about the outlook for the Euro Zone economy in 2018 and the possibility the European Central Bank may tighten further by reducing stimulus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – In Position to Test Tops at 1.2033 and 1.2092, Major 50% Level at 1.2166 - December 31, 2017
- EUR/USD: Closes Higher, Eyes Further Upside Pressure - December 31, 2017
- Pound Euro (GBP EUR) Near Year Outlook Mixed on Brexit Uncertainty - December 29, 2017