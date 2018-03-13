Based on the early trade, the direction of the EUR/USD today is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 1.2354. The Euro is trading slightly lower early Tuesday as investors prepare for today’s U.S. consumer inflation report, due …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Light Volume Ahead of U.S. CPI Report - March 13, 2018
- EUR/USD Analysis: Continues Consolidation - March 13, 2018
- Forex – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Flows: Yen flat with no fresh risk catalyst - March 12, 2018