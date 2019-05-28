The Euro finished higher last week after touching its lowest level since the week-ending May 19, 2017. Support appears to be clustered around a pair of 2017 minor bottoms at 1.1118 to 1.1109. Buyers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Setting Up for Major Move
The Euro finished higher last week after touching its lowest level since the week-ending May 19, 2017. Support appears to be clustered around a pair of 2017 minor bottoms at 1.1118 to 1.1109. Buyers …