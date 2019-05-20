The Euro fell last week in reaction to comments from Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini that European Union rules harm his country. The single-currency was also pressured by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Key Area, Setting Up for Major Move
The Euro fell last week in reaction to comments from Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini that European Union rules harm his country. The single-currency was also pressured by …