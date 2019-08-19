The Euro finished lower against the U.S. Dollar last week. The weakness was triggered by firming U.S. Treasury yields and increased demand for higher risk assets. The catalysts driving the price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 1.1093 Should Set the Tone Today - August 19, 2019
- EUR/USD: Will Euro hold at 1.10700 or continue south? - August 18, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: 4-day long support-line caps immediate declines - August 18, 2019