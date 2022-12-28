GMT, the EUR/USD is trading 1.0651, up 0.0012 or +0.12%. On Tuesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) settled at $98.18, up $0.21 or +0.21%. Investors are bracing themselves for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Underpinned by Softer U.S. Treasury Yields - December 28, 2022
- EUR/USD: A deep correction tends to 1.090 - December 28, 2022
- EUR/USD needs to surpass 1.0780 to extend the bounce – SocGen - December 28, 2022