EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 1.1826, Strengthens Over 1.1861

At 02:42 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading 1.1829, down 0.0026 or -0.22%. The Euro was 0.65% lower on Wednesday at 1.1830, having retraced all of the gains it made since Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
