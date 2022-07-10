The euro came close to parity with the US dollar on Friday and looks likely to reach it. Germany records its first trade deficit in over 30 years and may have to ration gas.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Fundamental Forecast: Parity in Reach as Headwinds Accrue - July 9, 2022
- US Dollar Forecast: June US Inflation Data Could Reinforce DXY’s Bullish Momentum - July 9, 2022
- Pound-Euro Posts 6-Week Best After Johnson Resignation, EUR/USD Parity Charge Halts Sterling-Dollar Recovery - July 9, 2022