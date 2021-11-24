According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD risks extra pullbacks in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the risk for EUR is still …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Further decline on the cards – UOB - November 24, 2021
- EUR/USD resumes downside towards 1.1200 ahead of key event risks - November 24, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds onto corrective pullback from yearly low - November 23, 2021