Analysts at Wells Fargo see more declines in the EUR/USD in the near term as the Fed tightens further and amid the economic outlook of the Eurozone. “Following today’s record rate increase, we now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Further declines likely in the near-term – Wells Fargo - September 8, 2022
- Announced Official Funding Of USD 12 Billion Expected To Arrive By End Of Year – NBU - September 8, 2022
- Euro to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2018 - September 8, 2022