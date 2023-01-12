That said, it remains to be seen if EUR can maintain a foothold above the major resistance at 1.0785 (there is another resistance at 1.0820). Support is at 1.0735, followed by 1.0700.” Next 1-3 weeks: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Further gains could retest 1.0785 near term – UOB - January 12, 2023
- USD awaits hotly anticipated inflation data, EUR maintains pressure on GBP - January 12, 2023
- Any Drop In Euro Interest Rates In 2023 Will Be Temporary - January 12, 2023