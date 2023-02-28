The rebound could extend but a sustained rise above 1.0625 is unlikely (next resistance is at 1.0670). Support is at 1.0580, followed by 1.0550.” Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative EUR view for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Further losses remain on the cards below 1.0625 – UOB - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD fails to sustain above 1.0600 as street sees Fed’s interest rate peak near 6% - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sits quietly on bull’s radar around 1.0600 - February 27, 2023