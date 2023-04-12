EUR/USD drops to 1.0915 as it consolidates the previous day’s rebound from a one-week low heading into Wednesday’s European session. The Euro pair justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Further range bound on the cards – UOB - April 12, 2023
- EUR/USD retreats from 1.0930 hurdle as Fed hawks retreat on inflation concerns - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Grinds higher past 1.0900 within rising wedge - April 11, 2023