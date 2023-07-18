In our short-term financial fair value model, EUR/USD overvaluation has exceeded 3.0% on the back of the pair’s unusual moves, an indication of how the FX market is pricing in a disinflationary risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Gains beyond the 1.13 mark may prove to be unsustainable for now – ING - July 18, 2023
- EUR/USD: Still room for further upside – UOB - July 18, 2023
- How does inflation impact currency pairs, like the USD/GBP? - July 18, 2023