Spot clinches fresh YTD tops around 1.2550. USD-weakness still in full play. US 10-year yield around 2.91%. The risk-rally keeps fuelling the upside in EUR/USD, this time visiting the 1.2550/55 band, or fresh 2018 tops. EUR/USD in multi-year peaks He pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/TRY moves in rigid boundaries, bias remains neutral - February 16, 2018
- Discover Europe’s veterinary healthcare market to reach USD 8,850 million in 2023 - February 16, 2018
- EUR/USD gains capped around 1.2550 - February 16, 2018