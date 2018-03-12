EUR/USD: Gains capped below 1.2350, focus shifts to US inflation

Bulls lacking momentum amid data-thin EUR calendar. The US CPI report and Draghi’s to set the tone this week. The EUR/USD pair stalled its consolidative range seen ahead of the 1.23 handle at the European open and broke to the upside. However, the uptick …
