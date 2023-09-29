EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.0600 in the second half of the day on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE inflation declined to 3.9% in August as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Gains might extend to 1.0675/1.0725 – Scotiabank - September 29, 2023
- US Dollar Correction Dominates Exchange Rates And Pound And Euro Moves - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD recover from multi-month lows while USD/JPY tops out - September 29, 2023