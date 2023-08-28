EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.0808, bouncing off the low of 1.0765. European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde said that the fight against inflation is not over. Fed’s Powell is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD gains through the 1.0800 mark, investors await Eurozone CPI, US NFP - August 28, 2023
- Crucial price levels to watch for AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD (Forex Technical Analysis) - August 28, 2023
- EUR/USD faces uphill task near 1.0850 - August 27, 2023