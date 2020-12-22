EUR/USD tracks global sell-off in risk assets. USD back in demand. No major economic releases ahead. The probability of a more challenging COVID-19 situation, after the spread of a new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Gaps Down From Multi-Year Highs As Virus Tightens Its Grip - December 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bounced From Back Above 1.2200, The Risk Is Skewed To The Upside - December 21, 2020
- EUR/USD slides back from 1.2250 as DXY bounces at 90.00 - December 21, 2020