EUR/USD gathers fresh steam above 1.1900 post-NFP

The buying interest around the single currency remains well and sound at the end of the week and pushes EUR/USD back to the area above the 1.1900 zone, or new multi-day highs, in the wake of US NFP.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls cheer tepid US employment data, more gains in the docket - September 3, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Reaches Towards 1.19 - September 3, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs disappointment could fuel EUR/USD run above 1.2000 - September 3, 2021