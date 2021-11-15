EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD look at risk of another bearish turn after a short-term rebound. EUR/USD saw plenty of downside over the course of the past week, with the pair slumping into a fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD ticks slightly up from 16-month low [Video] - November 15, 2021
- Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness - November 15, 2021
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD at risk despite recent rebound - November 15, 2021